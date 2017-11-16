Drake brought one of his concerts to a brief halt last night (15 November), to call out one of his fans for “touching girls” in the crowd.

The ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper is currently in Australia on his ‘Boy Meets World’ tour, which reached Sydney on Wednesday.

After his live show, Drake gave a performance for fans at an after-party at Marquee nightclub, where he was caught on camera by fans stopping a rendition of ‘Know Yourself’ to issue a stern message to one man in the crowd, even going as far as threatening him if he didn’t stop sexually harassing the women in attendance.