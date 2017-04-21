The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Just Completely Gatecrashed Radio 1

If you tuned into BBC Radio 1 on Friday (21 April), you may have noticed there was a change to the usual line-up, after none other than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gatecrashed the station.
William and Kate staged a shock appearance on Scott Mills’ show, before sticking around to help Greg James co-host the Official Chart Show.
The pair’s guest spot was to surprise DJ Adele Roberts, who is running the London Marathon for Heads Together - the mental health charity the couple spearhead with Prince Harry.
Adele was left completely speechless as Scott welcomed them to the studio, while she was discussing her preparations for Sunday’s 26-mile run.
During the chat, the Wills and Kate revealed their love of the station, admitting he once had a shout out from former DJ Sara Cox.
“I felt very privileged,” he said. “I’m probably on the edge of your age limit, I’m probably supposed to go on Radio 2 now but I’m hanging on in there.”
They also discussed their memories of attending Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Bangor in 2010.
“That’s when we first saw Ellie [Goulding] perform live,” Kate said.
“Cheryl Cole was there and we had a very sweaty man hug with Tinie Tempah, which was amusing,” William added.
And not content with just making a guest appearance, they then stuck around to count down the top 40 biggest-selling songs this week on the chart show with Greg.
“We’ve been brought because Greg isn’t good enough,” William joked.
“It’s not been an ambition to do it, but I do listen. I remember a few weeks ago when Ed Sheeran seemed to occupy the entire thing.”
You can listen to the show again on the Radio 1 website.