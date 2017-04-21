The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Just Completely Gatecrashed Radio 1

If you tuned into BBC Radio 1 on Friday (21 April), you may have noticed there was a change to the usual line-up, after none other than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gatecrashed the station.

William and Kate staged a shock appearance on Scott Mills’ show, before sticking around to help Greg James co-host the Official Chart Show.

The pair’s guest spot was to surprise DJ Adele Roberts, who is running the London Marathon for Heads Together - the mental health charity the couple spearhead with Prince Harry.

SURPRISE! @AdeleRoberts gets a special visit from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ahead of her London Marathon run for @Heads_Together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tCo6ZoMc6W — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 21, 2017

Adele was left completely speechless as Scott welcomed them to the studio, while she was discussing her preparations for Sunday’s 26-mile run.

During the chat, the Wills and Kate revealed their love of the station, admitting he once had a shout out from former DJ Sara Cox.

“I felt very privileged,” he said. “I’m probably on the edge of your age limit, I’m probably supposed to go on Radio 2 now but I’m hanging on in there.”

CONFIRMED: The Duke of Cambridge has texted in to Radio 1 and has received not one, but two on air shoutouts! 😱 pic.twitter.com/B48CsgIqHR — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 21, 2017

They also discussed their memories of attending Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Bangor in 2010.

“That’s when we first saw Ellie [Goulding] perform live,” Kate said.

“Cheryl Cole was there and we had a very sweaty man hug with Tinie Tempah, which was amusing,” William added.

William and Catherine share their memories of Radio 1's #BigWeekend in Bangor with @Scott_Mills and @Chris_Stark 😍 pic.twitter.com/Wk7GLsNM6T — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 21, 2017

And not content with just making a guest appearance, they then stuck around to count down the top 40 biggest-selling songs this week on the chart show with Greg.

“We’ve been brought because Greg isn’t good enough,” William joked.

“It’s not been an ambition to do it, but I do listen. I remember a few weeks ago when Ed Sheeran seemed to occupy the entire thing.”

You can listen to the show again on the Radio 1 website.

