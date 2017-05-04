Eamonn Holmes Blasts New Generation Of TV Presenters… But What About Rylan?

Eamonn Holmes has stuck the boot into the new generation of UK television presenters, arguing they should never be given airtime.

The 57-year-old, who has more than 40 years of presenting experience, claims TV execs are giving too many prime time jobs to reality show stars.

However, Eamonn was quick to defend his ‘This Morning’ colleague Rylan Clark-Neal, who shot to fame after appearing on ‘The X Factor’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.