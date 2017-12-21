Early Pregnancy Is Putting An End To Girls’ Ambitions Of Education

“When I first discovered I was pregnant, I did not know what to do. I was naive. I was still in school. Eventually, I had no choice. I dropped out of school.”

I remember a young mother telling me those words. I wished her story was rare. But it is not.

My names is Betty. I work for the charity Build Africa in western Uganda. And I can tell you that this is the nightmare many girls here go through.

Faced at a young age with such an adult situation, they will struggle to accept it. They cannot live a normal life as though nothing has happened.

The education system in Uganda gives little attention to sex education. It is an unheard of topic on the school timetable, probably due to the rigid norms of society – which instead leaves children to learn for themselves.

This means girls often engage in sex far too young, and many conceive while still in in the upper years of primary school. On rare occasions society might allow for pregnant girls to continue their education and be given opportunities their future prosperity depends on (though they will struggle with limited support). But, for most, motherhood puts an end to ambitions.

Becoming a mother at any age can be exhausting, but for young girls in rural Uganda it can be devastating.

They will receive little or no support from their family, teachers or friends to work through the obvious anxieties of child bearing and care. Instead, they are looked down upon as “uneducated”, discriminated against and disregarded as society misfits.

In the same way, the men or boys responsible for the pregnancies do not always show concern for their female partners, nor do they face any real consequences socially. Of course, worried mothers will try to help their girls through such a time, but faced with the stigma, many fathers remains in shock forever.

I know that many may think that contraceptives are an answer to young pregnancies. But when low levels of education mix with a male-dominated society, girls are not afforded the option.