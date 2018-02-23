In Eastern Ghouta, You Can Deliberately Murder Children And No One Will Stop You

An illegal slaughter is taking place in Eastern Ghouta as result of one of the most brutal bombardments of the Syrian conflict. In the past three days alone, the death toll has reached more than 300, and continues to climb. The numbers of children among the dead are hard to confirm, and numbers creep up by the hour, but make no mistake – children are paying the ultimate price in this brutal war. The videos spreading around social media and news websites of grieving parents and bleeding children are a stark reminder that this situation, as described by the UN, is a massacre.

These bombardments are claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians and children. There are a range of international laws which govern the ‘rules of war’ and humanitarian intervention – that seek to prevent indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas, and the deliberate targeting of schools and hospitals. When States break these laws, they should be held to account for those actions. Yet as the UN warns the situation is spiralling out of control, the perpetrators are safe in the knowledge that there will be no repercussions for these heinous crimes against humanity.