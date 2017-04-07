The drama is celebrating its 20th anniversary year, and filming has begun on a new series with Annette joining as pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins.

Aunt Babe fans can breathe easy, as ex- ’EastEnders’ actress Annette Badland will be returning to our screens soon, thanks to a role in ‘Midsomer Murders’ .

The star, who bowed out of ‘EastEnders’ earlier this year, has shared her joy at becoming a ‘Midsomer Murders’ cast member, stating: “I have always enjoyed living dangerously so arriving at Midsomer is thrilling!

“In truth I’m delighted to be involved in the twentieth series of ‘Midsomer Murders’ and to work alongside and be part of this creative team.

“I hope Fleur can assist Barnaby in maintaining his high success rate of crime detection. She is very good at her job.”

Annette’s character will assist Barnaby and Winter as they attempt to find the (many) murderers who plague the county, and her character is sure to be a million miles away from the villainous Babe.

In the time since Annette left ‘EastEnders’ behind, her on-screen family has undergone a number of other changes and they are currently mourning the loss of Sylvie Carter.