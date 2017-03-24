Danny Dyer is to begin filming ‘EastEnders’ again next week, according to reports.
The soap actor recently took some time away from Albert Square for his first extended break since he began playing Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in 2013.
When it was revealed he was taking a break last month, it wasn’t known at the time how long he’d be taking off, though it seems he’ll be back in the soap after just over a month.
An insider told The Sun that he is “raring to go again”, revealing: “Everyone is looking forward to having a refreshed Danny back on the show.
“He’s a big character on and off the set and his absence was really noticeable.
“He’ll be required for scenes from the start of next week.”
An ‘EastEnders’ spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.
Thursday (23 March) episode also saw Danny’s potential exit storyline revealed, after Mick received news that daughter Nancy had been hit by a car while travelling with boyfriend Tamwar Masood.
He was seen frantically telling daughter-in-law Whitney to book flights for him and son Johnny to fly out and be with them.
Since beginning his break in February, Danny spent some time out of the country, recuperating in South Africa, though he’s since returned to the UK.
While he has been keeping a low profile throughout, his co-stars have jumped to his defence amid claims about his behaviour off-set, as his daughter, Dani, who has been vocal on social media.
Addressing unfounded rumours about the reasons for her dad’s brief break, she fumed: “I [swear] to God if I see one more bullshit lie about my dad on stupid papers... stupid stupid stupid people.”
During his short time in ‘EastEnders’, Danny has bagged a handful of awards for his portrayal of Mick, including Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards two years running, and Best Soap Actor at the TV Choice Awards.