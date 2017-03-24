Danny Dyer is to begin filming ‘EastEnders’ again next week, according to reports.

The soap actor recently took some time away from Albert Square for his first extended break since he began playing Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in 2013.

When it was revealed he was taking a break last month, it wasn’t known at the time how long he’d be taking off, though it seems he’ll be back in the soap after just over a month.