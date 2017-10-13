'EastEnders' Fans Voice Upset As Dot Cotton Appears To Bid Farewell To Albert Square

‘EastEnders’ fans were left in shock after Thursday night’s (12 October) episode, when Dot Branning appeared to turn her back on Walford after 30 years.
Viewers were left in disbelief when Dot announced she was taking some time away from Albert Square to visit family by the seaside in Wales, telling her grandson Robbie Jackson of her plans, out of the blue.
When an emotional Robbie asked, “how long are you thinking, grandma?”, she ignored the question, instead handing over her cat, Dave, for him to take care of.
After a rough few years for Dot, distraught ‘EastEnders’ viewers were wondering whether this was it for June Brown’s long-standing character, voicing their concerns on social media:
However, others couldn’t help noticing that she was taking time away from the area just as Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, was also leaving, prompting some to speculate whether they’d be heading off on a road trip together:
Fortunately, anyone concerned about Dot’s future on ‘EastEnders’ needn’t worry, as a spokesperson for the soap has assured Digital Spy: “Dot will be back on our screens very soon.”
Soap actress June Brown first joined ‘EastEnders’ in 1985, just a few months into the show’s first run, and was introduced as the mother of criminal Nick Cotton.
It didn’t take long for Dot to take centre stage, though, and has been involved in some of the soap’s most famous storylines during her 32 years in Albert Square.
June celebrated her 90th birthday earlier this year, which was commemorated by the BBC with a special tribute show.