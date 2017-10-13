'EastEnders' Fans Voice Upset As Dot Cotton Appears To Bid Farewell To Albert Square

‘EastEnders’ fans were left in shock after Thursday night’s (12 October) episode, when Dot Branning appeared to turn her back on Walford after 30 years.

Viewers were left in disbelief when Dot announced she was taking some time away from Albert Square to visit family by the seaside in Wales, telling her grandson Robbie Jackson of her plans, out of the blue.

When an emotional Robbie asked, “how long are you thinking, grandma?”, she ignored the question, instead handing over her cat, Dave, for him to take care of.