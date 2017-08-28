Fresh from a set of first look pictures, ‘EastEnders’ bosses have now released a trailer of the upcoming gas explosion.
Walford is set to be devastated by the catastrophic event, which will unfold over a 24 hour period in a week of episodes from Monday 4 September.
Not only does it show parts of Albert Square being rocked by the explosion as the residents gather for the Walford In Bloom event, but it also reveals that the dramatic ambulance crash scenes members of the Carter family were spotted filming earlier this month are connected to the events.
The trailer also confirms reports Max Branning’s revenge plan against Walford will be discovered by Jane Beale, prompting him to threaten Steven Beale into keeping her quiet - what lengths will Steven go to?
Max is currently blackmailing his daughter’s boyfriend, after discovering he is faking a brain tumour in order to hold onto his ailing relationship with Lauren.
However, actor Aaron Sidwell recently announced he would be leaving the soap in the coming weeks, which has sparked speculation his character could perish in the explosion.
For now, bosses are staying tight-lipped on who dies, but we know that at least one Walford resident will lose their lives.
Spoiler pictures released over the weekend placed Stacey Fowler and Phil Mitchell in danger, as their families struggle to find them in the aftermath of the explosion.
A source told The Sun last week: “It’ll trigger a load of other storylines off the back of it, but the explosion itself will be a major talking point.
“Viewers will be left wondering whether it was set off on purpose or by accident.”
These episodes air week commencing 4 September on BBC One.
