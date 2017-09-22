'EastEnders' Fan Theory Explains How Fi Browning Is Connected To Kathy Beale's Mystery Visitor

‘EastEnders’ fans may have cracked the soap’s biggest on-going mystery, after two bombshells were dropped during Thursday’s (21 September) episode.

For months, viewers have been wondering who Fi Browning really is, why she is caught up in Max Branning’s plans to destroy Walford and who the mystery ‘Chairman’ - that seems to be behind everything - is.

While the latest instalment may not have given concrete answers to these questions, new developments saw fans share a convincing theory that connects them to former character James Willmott Brown.