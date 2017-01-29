EastEnders' June Brown To Be Honoured With BBC Special For 90th Birthday

The broadcaster will air a special tribute show to the star, who is better known as Walford’s Dot Branning, as she turns 90 next month.

The BBC have announced plans to honour ‘EastEnders’ actress June Brown in celebration of her 90th birthday.

‘June Brown At 90: A Walford Legend’ will focus on her life and career, including her 30 years on ‘EastEnders’.

She will reveal how she first landed the role as Walford’s chain-smoking busy-body, and developed her into the soap icon she is today, as well as spilling the beans on life behind the scenes, including a fall-out with a fellow cast member.

There will also be contributions from many of June’s co-stars, past and present, including Danny Dyer (Mick Carter), Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Beale), Rudolph Walker (Patrick Trueman), Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater) and Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler).

June first appeared on screen as Dot on July 1985, a few months after the soap’s launch.

She later quit in 1993, only to return four years later, and has remained on the show ever since.