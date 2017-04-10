The actress, who plays Dot Branning on the BBC soap, revealed her vision has improved following a pioneering 60-second treatment, which currently being trialled before being rolled out across the country.

’EastEnders’ legend June Brown has successfully undergone surgery to help restore her eyesight.

June previously admitted her condition was making learning lines for ‘EastEnders’ difficult, but she has now told the Daily Express: “I can see people’s faces and recognise my children again.”

She continued: “I can now distinguish colours and the pattern on a rug that I couldn’t see before. I can read again and I don’t think I would be able to see at all if I hadn’t had the operation.”

“It is slowly improving all the time. I think my brain is teaching my peripheral vision to come into operation.”

June’s condition was also written into her soap storylines last year, when Dot began suffering problems with her eyesight.