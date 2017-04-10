’EastEnders’ legend June Brown has successfully undergone surgery to help restore her eyesight.
The actress, who plays Dot Branning on the BBC soap, revealed her vision has improved following a pioneering 60-second treatment, which currently being trialled before being rolled out across the country.
June previously admitted her condition was making learning lines for ‘EastEnders’ difficult, but she has now told the Daily Express: “I can see people’s faces and recognise my children again.”
She continued: “I can now distinguish colours and the pattern on a rug that I couldn’t see before. I can read again and I don’t think I would be able to see at all if I hadn’t had the operation.”
“It is slowly improving all the time. I think my brain is teaching my peripheral vision to come into operation.”
June’s condition was also written into her soap storylines last year, when Dot began suffering problems with her eyesight.
The actress, who celebrated her 90 birthday in February, first spoke about the problems with her vision in 2015, telling Radio 4: “I see things in my eyes now. My eyes are not very good. In the left occasionally I do get this small circle with what looks like cross-wires.
“I do pray about my sight – maybe it will return.”
Months later, she revealed that she had lost some of her hearing after taking a flight to Glasgow for a charity event, and it hadn’t returned.
June first appeared in ‘EastEnders’ in July 1985, a few months after the soap’s launch.
She later quit in 1993, only to return four years later, and has remained on the show ever since.