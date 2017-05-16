‘EastEnders’ actress Lacey Turner has surprised fans, by revealing a new back tattoo.

The star, who plays Stacey Fowler in the soap, posted a photograph of the inking on Instagram, tagging the tattooist in the caption:

@aggyink 'd up A post shared by laceyturner (@laceyturner) on May 15, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

The artist also shared a photo of Lacey have the designed tattooed, earlier this week:

One of today's tattoos ...#elephanttattoo #tattoos #backtattoo #girlswithtattoos #london @laceyturner #eastenders #bbc A post shared by aggy (@aggyink) on May 13, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Lacey’s current stint on ‘EastEnders’ began in early 2014, and at the moment, she’s nominated for a British Soap Award.

If she triumphs over her fellow nominees, who include ‘Coronation Street’ stars Lucy Fallon and Kym Marsh, it’ll be her second Best Actress award win in a row.

And while Lacey herself is set to speak out on how she rates her chances, ‘Corrie’ rival Jack P Shepherd previously told HuffPost UK that he sees her as the one to beat.

