    • ENTERTAINMENT
    13/06/2017 07:38 BST

    'EastEnders': Big Mo Actress Laila Morse Blames Bosses For Show 'Losing Its Kick'

    'It feels like all the fun has gone.'

    Former ‘EastEnders’ star Laila Morse has admitted she feels the soap has lost its way in recent times.

    Laila is best known for playing Big Mo in ‘EastEnders’, a role she portrayed for 16 years until she bowed out of the soap last year.

    But while she says she looks back fondly on her time in Walford, she says she thinks the show lacks the “kick” it once had, following the appointment of its new executive producer.

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Laila Morse

    She told The Sun: I still watch ­’EastEnders’, but it feels like all fun has gone.

    “It used to make people laugh. It’s not like that ­any more, it’s just not got the kick in it that it used to have.”

    The soap star has also criticised those in charge for never giving her a proper send-off, claiming: “People come up to me in the street everyday and ask why I’m not in ­EastEnders any more as Big Mo used to make people laugh.

    “All of a sudden my character disappeared and I wasn’t in it any more, but I’ve never officially left the show — I’ve never had a ­leaving party or a present.”

    However, she would be up for returning to ‘EastEnders’ in the future, insisting the cast are all “lovely people”, but claiming: “It’s the bosses who are the problem.”

    BBC
    Laila in character as Big Mo

    In the last 12 months, ‘EastEnders’ has undergone some big changes behind the scenes, namely the departure of Dominic Treadwell-Collins, who was praised for turning the soap around during his tenure in charge.

    He was replaced by former ‘The Archers’ boss Sean O’Connor, though many of his decisions about the soap have been criticised, including axing Ronnie and Roxie Mitchell, a choice which was blasted by both ‘EastEnders’ veteran Barbara Windsor, and ex-producer Dominic.

