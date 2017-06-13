Former ‘EastEnders’ star Laila Morse has admitted she feels the soap has lost its way in recent times.

Laila is best known for playing Big Mo in ‘EastEnders’, a role she portrayed for 16 years until she bowed out of the soap last year.

But while she says she looks back fondly on her time in Walford, she says she thinks the show lacks the “kick” it once had, following the appointment of its new executive producer.