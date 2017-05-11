‘EastEnders’ fans may just recognise new character Karen Taylor, because actress Lorraine Stanley played a different role on the soap just a year ago. Lorraine previously featured in eight episodes between February and April 2016 as Thelma Bragg, who was first introduced as the landlady of rival pub The Rat and Ferrett.

BBC Pictures Lorraine Stanley will play 'EastEnders' newcomer Karen Taylor

Viewers will remember her clashing with The Queen Vic’s Linda Carter during a competition to find the best East End boozer, before she later offered Linda’s daughter Nancy a job. It was then revealed she was the mother of Star ‘Linzi’ Bragg - the school child who Jay Mitchell unwittingly began a relationship with. She then had a huge confrontation with Jay in the Queen Vic, which attracted a complain to Ofcom when she branded him a “ginger nonce”.

BBC Lorraine previously played Thelma Bragg on the soap last year

But that isn’t the full extent of Lorraine’s prior connections with ‘EastEnders’, as she also previously appeared in a spin-off. She played a young ‘Big Mo’ Harris in the 2004 ‘Pat And Mo’ special, which explored the character’s early history with Walford legend Pat Butcher. Lorraine has also previously appeared in the likes of ‘Call The Midwife’, ‘London To Brighton’, ‘Legend’ and ‘Made In Dagenham’.

BBC Lorraine also appeared in an 'EastEnders' spin-off in 2004

Lorraine’s new ‘EastEnders’ character is heading up the Taylor family, which also features ‘Benidorm’ actor Danny Walters as her son Keanu. Karen is described as a “fierce woman who won’t hear a bad word said against her brood”, with Lorraine adding: “I’m chuffed to be cast in such an iconic show that I’ve grown up watching. Working with my new family is really quite special, and I’m proud to play their mum.” The Taylors will arrive on Albert Square in the summer. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.