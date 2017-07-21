Former ‘EastEnders’ star Riley Carter Millington has slammed the way his exit from the soap was handled.
The actor played Kyle Slater, one of several characters who were axed by former executive producer Sean O’Connor when he took control of the soap last year.
Fans saw Kyle leave Walford to do a catering course in France last November, after just over a year on the Square.
However, Riley has claimed the character never really moved past the storyline which saw him reveal he was transgender.
Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I was disappointed it was not shown that Kyle had a normal life.
“He had the big coming-out story and it was dramatic and emotional, but we didn’t get to see a happy ending, like a relationship of any sort other than the reunion with his half-sister, Stacey. It was frustrating.
“I felt I let myself and the fans down as I could have pushed for something.
“It’s a shame to have gay characters and then you have to say goodbye.”
Riley’s casting in ‘EastEnders’ made history back in 2015, as he was the first trans actor to play a trans character in a soap.
He’s not the first star to complain about their exit in recent weeks, as Danny-Boy Hatchard has also admitted disappointment at how his departure played out.
He told The Sun: “[Sean] could have left a little more attention to detail. I feel it got a little brushed off.
“It was Sean’s decision and I had to respect that. But if I had written it I’d have written it differently.”
Catch up on the latest soap news and spoilers here.