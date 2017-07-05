Former ‘EastEnders’ star Samantha Womack has spoken out in support of axed boss Sean O’Connor - despite the fact he killed her character off.
The soap’s executive producer announced he was stepping down from the BBC One soap last month with “immediate effect”, following a tumultuous 12 months in charge.
During his tenure, Sean was responsible for the decision to kill off Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell in a dramatic New Year stunt.
The actresses who played the sisters - Samantha Womack and Rita Simons - previously spoke of their dismay at being axed, but Samantha has now said she sympathises with Sean, following his exit.
She told The Mirror: “I’m devastated that they were killed. My heart goes out to [Sean] and everyone struggling in the show.
“I’m always wary of making one single person a scapegoat. Ideas are brought to him too. It’s easy to pin the blame on one person, I don’t think it’s helpful.
“It’s full of talented hard-working people so I hope they get back on their feet,” she continued.
“I have worked in every time of job whether it’s TV, film or musical comedy and I thought I’d be prepared.
“It’s not just that, it’s also the fact that each time you get a new writer or director on-board they’re always trying to change the character so it’s trying to hold on to that and fight tooth and nail to keep her authenticity and that’s no easy feat – that probably why I was killed.”
The decision to kill off Ronnie and Roxy was slammed by veteran star Barbara Windsor, who played their aunt Peggy Mitchell, as well as previous executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins.
“They were my inventions when I was story producer and I loved them,” he told Radio Times.
“You’re never going to agree with everything someone does and there were probably decisions I made that previous producers were sad about.”
Sean has now been temporarily replaced with previous executive producer John Yorke, who has been charged with turning around the ailing soap’s fortunes, having suffered a ratings slump over the last year.
Reports have claimed he is hoping to bring back Kat and Alfie Moon and thrust Phil Mitchell to the heart of the soap as part of his plans.