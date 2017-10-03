All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    03/10/2017 10:40 BST | Updated 03/10/2017 14:57 BST

    'EastEnders' Spoilers: Ben Mitchell To Leave Walford As Actor Harry Reid Exits Soap

    It follows the news Lauren and Abi Branning are being written out.

    ‘EastEnders’ bosses have announced the shock departure of another character, with Ben Mitchell set to leave Walford in the coming months. 

    Actor Harry Reid will be leaving the role of Phil Mitchell’s son, having played the character since September 2014.

    An ‘EastEnders’ spokesperson told Digital Spy: “We can confirm that Harry will be leaving ‘EastEnders’. Harry has been a great addition to the cast and we wish him all the best for the future.”

    BBC
    Harry Reid has played Ben Mitchell since 2014

    Harry was the fifth actor to play Ben, taking over from previous star Joshua Pascoe when the character was released from prison.  

    Viewers have seen Ben become embroiled in James Wilmott-Brown’s revenge plan against Walford in recent episodes, after Ben was seduced by his son, Luke.

    While bosses are remaining tight-lipped about how Ben will exit, could it be that he ends up being collateral damage?

    BBC
    Ben has been central to a number of huge storylines in recent years

    News of his departure follows the announcement of a double exit for Jacqueline Jossa and Lorna Fitzgerald, who play Branning sisters Lauren and Abi. 

    The pair will be making an exit from the BBC soap in the coming months, as new boss John Yorke looks to turn the show’s ailing fortunes around in the wake of previous executive producer Sean O’Connor’s sudden departure in June.

    BBC
    Lauren and Abi Branning are also being written out of the soap

    After The Sun first reported Lorna and Jacqueline were being written out, an ‘EastEnders’ spokesperson confirmed their exits to HuffPost UK. 

    They said in a statement: “We can confirm that Jacqueline and Lorna will be leaving ‘EastEnders’.

    “They have both been wonderful to work with and we wish them all the best for the future.”

    Bosses are keeping tight lipped about how they will both leave the show, although is has been claimed their exits could air as part of a Christmas storyline. 

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here

    Conversations