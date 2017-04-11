While Danny Dyer’s temporary exit from ‘EastEnders’ may have been pretty low key, we had a feeling his return would be much more explosive - and it seems we were right. It’s been reported his character will mark his return to Walford to have a full-scale punch up with newcomer Woody Woodward, who is played by none other than Lee Ryan. Yep, that’s right - Lee from Blue will be having some fisticuffs with Danny Dyer.

BBC Danny Dyer as EastEnders' Mick Carter

BBC Lee Ryan arrives in Walford next week

Danny has been on a short break from filming since earlier in the year, but it was claimed he’d returned to set last month. He made his on-screen exit at the end of March, after Mick received news that daughter Nancy had been hit by a car while travelling with boyfriend Tamwar Masood. Meanwhile, Lee is set to make his debut as Woody next week, when he begins work at the Queen Vic. The singer previously described him as “the best role I could have wished to play”, adding: “He’s a brilliant character, and it’s clear he’s been leading a full and colourful life.” Catch up with all the latest soap news and spoilers here.