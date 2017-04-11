While Danny Dyer’s temporary exit from ‘EastEnders’ may have been pretty low key, we had a feeling his return would be much more explosive - and it seems we were right.
It’s been reported his character will mark his return to Walford to have a full-scale punch up with newcomer Woody Woodward, who is played by none other than Lee Ryan.
Yep, that’s right - Lee from Blue will be having some fisticuffs with Danny Dyer.
According to The Sun, the fight breaks out when Mick Carter returns to the Square to find Woody working at the Vic, having been hired by Mick’s family in his, wife Linda and mum Shirley’s absences.
While the exact reason for the tension between the pair isn’t yet clear, it’s been claimed their punch up will take place in full view of the residents of Albert Square.
A source told the paper: “Danny is going to be straight back into the thick of it when his character returns to our screens – and his character Mick Carter immediately finds a new enemy.
“Mick is left seriously riled when Walford’s new villain Woody rocks up on the square – and even lands a job alongside him in the Vic.
“There’s going to be ongoing beef between the two hardmen and eventually it all kicks off.”
HuffPost UK has contacted an ‘EastEnders’ spokesperson for comment.
Danny has been on a short break from filming since earlier in the year, but it was claimed he’d returned to set last month.
He made his on-screen exit at the end of March, after Mick received news that daughter Nancy had been hit by a car while travelling with boyfriend Tamwar Masood.
Meanwhile, Lee is set to make his debut as Woody next week, when he begins work at the Queen Vic.
The singer previously described him as “the best role I could have wished to play”, adding: “He’s a brilliant character, and it’s clear he’s been leading a full and colourful life.”
