    ENTERTAINMENT
    05/08/2017 09:22 BST

    'EastEnders' Bosses Speak Out On Reports Danny Dyer Has Threatened To Quit

    The Mick Carter actor apparently said he could give the soap 'the elbow'.

    ‘EastEnders’ bosses have denied reports Danny Dyer has threatened to quit the show. 

    The Sun published claims the actor told fans while filming on location in Essex this week that he may decide to not sign a new deal when his contract expires in November. 

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Danny Dyer is not leaving 'EastEnders', according to soap bosses

    The paper quotes him as saying: “This takes up my life this does. I ain’t signed yet. I’m meant to sign in October but I might elbow it.”

    However, a spokesperson for the soap has insisted Danny will be staying on as pub landlord Mick Carter. 

    They told Digital Spy: “We never discuss artists’ contracts, but we can confirm that Danny will be staying with ‘EastEnders’.”

    The show’s new executive producer, John Yorke, was previously said to be persuading Danny to re-sign, as part of his plan to rejuvenate the ailing soap, after he took over following the sudden departure of former boss Sean O’Connor

    It was recently revealed Danny and co-star Adam Woodyatt are the soap’s two highest-paid stars, when the report into BBC salaries put them in the £200,000 and £249,999 earning bracket.

    BBC Pictures
    Mick and Linda will feature in a special episode next week

    Danny’s character is about to take centre stage in the coming weeks, as his wife Linda - played by Kellie Bright - returns to Albert Square after months away. 

    There will be a special three-hander episode on Tuesday (8 August) featuring the couple and Whitney Dean, where Mick will confess to kissing his daughter-in-law. 

    The Carter family also have some dramatic scenes ahead, after they were spotted filming a stunt sequence involving an over-turned ambulance this week. 

