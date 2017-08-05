'EastEnders' Bosses Speak Out On Reports Danny Dyer Has Threatened To Quit

The Sun published claims the actor told fans while filming on location in Essex this week that he may decide to not sign a new deal when his contract expires in November.

The paper quotes him as saying: “This takes up my life this does. I ain’t signed yet. I’m meant to sign in October but I might elbow it.”

However, a spokesperson for the soap has insisted Danny will be staying on as pub landlord Mick Carter.

They told Digital Spy: “We never discuss artists’ contracts, but we can confirm that Danny will be staying with ‘EastEnders’.”

The show’s new executive producer, John Yorke, was previously said to be persuading Danny to re-sign, as part of his plan to rejuvenate the ailing soap, after he took over following the sudden departure of former boss Sean O’Connor.

It was recently revealed Danny and co-star Adam Woodyatt are the soap’s two highest-paid stars, when the report into BBC salaries put them in the £200,000 and £249,999 earning bracket.