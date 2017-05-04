’EastEnders’ fans who are missing Danny Dyer have cause to celebrate, as Mick Carter is on his way back to Albert Square.

The Queen Vic landlord is currently off-screen nursing his daughter Nancy following an accident in Bulgaria - a plot that was hastily thought up when Danny took some time off from filming.

However, it has been revealed Mick will be back in Walford on Friday 19 May, after Danny returned to work last month.