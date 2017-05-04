’EastEnders’ fans who are missing Danny Dyer have cause to celebrate, as Mick Carter is on his way back to Albert Square.
The Queen Vic landlord is currently off-screen nursing his daughter Nancy following an accident in Bulgaria - a plot that was hastily thought up when Danny took some time off from filming.
However, it has been revealed Mick will be back in Walford on Friday 19 May, after Danny returned to work last month.
Mick will have a lot to deal with when he returns, though, after his mum Shirley sold the freehold of the pub to Max Branning’s firm, without his knowledge or consent.
The businessman is plotting to destroy Walford as revenge for his wrongful imprisonment for the murder of Lucy Beale, and the pub is his first target.
It was previously revealed Mick will come to blows with newcomer Woody Woodward (Lee Ryan) upon coming home.
While the exact reason for the tension between the pair isn’t yet clear, The Sun claimed their punch-up will take place in full view of the residents of Albert Square.
Danny first arrived in Albert Square in 2014, and hasn’t taken much of a break in the three-year period since Mick took over as landlord of the Queen Vic.
In that time, he has bagged a handful of awards, including Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards two years running, and Best Soap Actor at the TV Choice Awards.
Last month, bosses were forced to deny reports Danny would be absent from June’s British Soap Awards, following a tough few months for the actor.