Former S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearitt has opened up about her forthcoming stint in ‘EastEnders’.

The star is joining the BBC soap in a guest role as the wealthier sister of Karen Taylor, Kandice.

Ahead of her first appearance on Wednesday’s (27 December) episode, Hannah admitted her storyline is perfectly pitched between the drama and suspense of the Branning family Christmas episodes, and the Aidan McGuire plot that will take centre stage at New Year.