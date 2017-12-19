Actor Ted Reilly has quit his role as Mick and Linda’s son and has already filmed his final scenes, it has been confirmed.

EastEnders ’ Carter clan is set to decrease in number in the coming weeks, as Johnny will be leaving the soap.

A spokesperson for the BBC soap said in a statement: “We can confirm Ted has finished filming with ‘EastEnders’ and wish him all the best for the future.”

Taking to Twitter after the announcement, Ted insisted it was his choice to leave the role.

“Thank you for all your lovely messages regarding EE!” he wrote.

“It was a really tough decision to leave, but at this stage in my career it’s very important to keep being challenged & experience new things!

“I’ll miss the amazing people on the square especially my Carter clan!”