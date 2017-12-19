EastEnders’ Carter clan is set to decrease in number in the coming weeks, as Johnny will be leaving the soap.
Actor Ted Reilly has quit his role as Mick and Linda’s son and has already filmed his final scenes, it has been confirmed.
A spokesperson for the BBC soap said in a statement: “We can confirm Ted has finished filming with ‘EastEnders’ and wish him all the best for the future.”
Taking to Twitter after the announcement, Ted insisted it was his choice to leave the role.
“Thank you for all your lovely messages regarding EE!” he wrote.
“It was a really tough decision to leave, but at this stage in my career it’s very important to keep being challenged & experience new things!
“I’ll miss the amazing people on the square especially my Carter clan!”
Ted was the second person to take on the role of Johnny, after original actor Sam Strike left at Christmas 2014, after less than a year on the show.
Ted made his first appearance as Johnny in April 2016, and since then, the character has been shot by Ted Murray and had a one-night-stand with Ben Mitchell.
He is the latest actor set to depart the soap in the coming months.
Jacqueline Jossa and Lorna Fitzgerald will be leaving as Lauren and Abi Branning over Christmas, while and Harry Reid is also set to bow out as Ben Mitchell.
There’s some familiar faces due to return too, with Tamzin Outhwaite reprising her role as Mel Owen, and Maisie Smith also making a comeback as Tiffany Butcher.
