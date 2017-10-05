The actor has insisted both beloved characters are still very much alive, despite Alfie flatlining during brain surgery and Kat appearing to drown in the closing moments of the final episode.

Speaking to The Sun, Shane also revealed he would love to return to the soap alongside Jessie Wallace, who plays Kat, after it was announced ‘Redwater’ would not be returning for a second series.

He explained: “You know what I love? Every time you get actors, they always say, ‘Never say never’. And I’ve watched and I’ve gone, ‘Shut up, never say never’.

“Because all these actors make out it’s their decision whether they go back or not, and it’s bollocks. It’s never their decision. So I’d like to sit here and go, ‘Maybe I’ll see how I feel about it’.

“Trust me, if I get the phone call from ‘EastEnders’ . . . I loved being there. I’ve got a lot of friends that are still there.

“If I got the phone call to come back, I’d love the idea,” he added.

HuffPost UK has contacted an ‘EastEnders’ spokesperson to find out if there are any current plans for the characters to return.

Kat and Alfie left Walford for Spain in 2015, after winning a million pounds on the lottery.

They made a brief return over the festive period later that year, only to depart for Ireland, when Kat discovered she had a secret son that was born at the same time as her daughter Zoe.