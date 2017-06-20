Kellie Bright will be back on screen as the Queen Vic landlady next week, as her character celebrates her 40th birthday.

Linda will arrive back in Walford for a surprise party thrown by her husband Mick (Danny Dyer), but she will soon realise things have changed a lot since she was last at home.

Having sold the pub’s freehold to Max Branning’s boss’s company, Mick is put on edge when their rep Fri Browning pays an unexpected visit to the Vic during the party.