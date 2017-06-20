‘EastEnders’ bosses have teased the return of Linda Carter to Albert Square.
Kellie Bright will be back on screen as the Queen Vic landlady next week, as her character celebrates her 40th birthday.
Linda will arrive back in Walford for a surprise party thrown by her husband Mick (Danny Dyer), but she will soon realise things have changed a lot since she was last at home.
Having sold the pub’s freehold to Max Branning’s boss’s company, Mick is put on edge when their rep Fri Browning pays an unexpected visit to the Vic during the party.
Will he manage to make the party a success? Will Mick and Linda be able to reconcile after months of being distant with one another? And will Linda find out about Mick’s kiss with daughter-in-law Whitney?
Actress Kellie has been on maternity leave since November last year, after giving birth to her second child.
She made a brief appearance as Linda earlier this year, when Linda dropped by to check in on her family.
However, bosses are remaining tight-lipped as to whether Linda - who has been caring for her mum Elaine, following a stroke - is back for good this time round.
‘EastEnders’ airs these scenes next Friday (30 June) at 8pm on BBC One.
