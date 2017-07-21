Speculation is rife that Lisa Fowler is poised to make a shock return to ‘EastEnders’. The character, played by Lucy Benjamin, is reportedly on her way back to Albert Square, to come to the aid of daughter Louise Mitchell.

BBC Lisa Fowler with ex Phil Mitchell

Viewers saw the teen fall victim to bullies Alexandra and Madison in Thurdsay (20 July) night’s episode, when they pushed her into a room full of candles as revenge for not being able to attend the school prom. It is thought Lisa will reappear on Friday, as Louise is rushed to hospital with severe burns. An insider told The Mirror: “When that hospital door starts to open, they’ll be on tenterhooks to see who has rushed to help Louise. “When it turns out to be Lisa, rather than Phil, there will be gasps of shock. It’s such a brilliant surprise.”

When your dream prom turns into a nightmare. 😥 💧



What has Bex seen?! 👀🔥



Find out what happens next, tomorrow on @BBCOne at 8.00PM. pic.twitter.com/lAGlW2Gqj0 — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) July 20, 2017

Lisa will also be brought face to face with ex Phil Mitchell, who returns to the Square having spent the last six months away from Walford, to help with his recovery from alcohol addiction. Lisa famously shot Phil in a ‘whodunnit?’ storyline back in 2001, with the episode that revealed her as the perpetrator attracting over 20 million viewers.

PA Archive/PA Images Lucy Benjamin is reportedly returning to the soap

Actress Lucy originally appeared in ‘EastEnders’ from 1998 to 2003, and made a one-off return in 2010. She also dated Steve McFadden, who plays Phil, during her original stint on the show, put they called things off in the years following her exit. HuffPost UK has contacted an ‘EastEnders’ spokesperson for comment. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.