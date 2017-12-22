It has been revealed Mel will be joined by 15-year-old son, Hunter, when Tamzin Outhwaite reprises the role.

Long-term fans of the BBC soap will remember that when Mel left the Square in 2002, she was pregnant with late husband Steve’s child.

Since then viewers have never known if Mel had a son or a daughter but when she returns to Walford in the New Year, Hunter will not be far behind.

The teenager will be played by newcomer Charlie Winter, who said of his first acting role: “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be on such an iconic show as ‘EastEnders’.

“It still feels really surreal that this has happened. It’s an exciting time for me and I can’t wait to get stuck in and for everyone to meet Hunter.”

Hunter is described as “charming and charismatic” just like his father, but while it appears he shares Steve’s good traits, a dark side has also been teased.

Charlie has started filming and will be on screen in the New Year.