’EastEnders’ bosses are said to have recast the role of Michelle Fowler.

According to The Sun, the iconic Walford character is returning to the BBC soap with a new actress in the role.

BBC Susan Tully played the role of Michelle Fowler in 'EastEnders' for 10 years until 1995

Susan Tully, who played Michelle between 1985 and 1995, reportedly turned down the chance to return, with producers handing the role to newcomer Jenna Russell.

A source told the paper: “’EastEnders’ have been trying to convince Susan to come back for more than 20 years but they agreed enough was enough and have decided to recast the role.

Ian West/PA Archive Jenna Russell is said to be taking over the role

Michelle still has many connections to the residents of Walford, as her bother Martin is living on the Square with wife Stacey, as is her best friend Sharon Mitchell.

The character has been living in Florida since her departure 21 years ago, with her son Mark recently turning up in Albert Square to discover his real father was Grant Mitchell.

BBC Michelle's son Mark Fowler Jr recently turned up in Walford

It is thought Michelle could make a suprise appearance over the Christmas period, but this remains unconfirmed.

Michelle is not the first first Fowler to be recast in ‘EastEnders’, as bosses handed the role of Martin over to James Bye in 2014, after previous actor James Alexandrou turned own the chance to return.

PA/PA Archive Susan was one of the original stars of the soap

Susan has still remained a part of the ‘EastEnders’ family since leaving screens, having worked as a writer on the soap.

An ‘EastEnders’ spokesperson would not confirm if Michelle will return, but did say: “Viewers can expect a lot of surprises this Christmas, but we don’t comment on future storylines as this will spoil the enjoyment.”

