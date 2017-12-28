Speaking to HuffPost UK, Tamzin admitted Mel is back for “a very serious reason” but it is not connected to the other characters.

It was announced the actress would be reprising her role as Mel Owen in October, with her comeback scenes due to air in the New Year, and while it was expected it could be ex husband Ian Beale or old flame Phil Mitchell that brought her back, this appears not to be the case.

Tamzin Outhwaite has teased further details about her return to ‘EastEnders’ , revealing her character will not be back in Walford out of choice.

“I can tell you she’s back, but she doesn’t want to be back,” Tamzin said. “She’s back for a reason, it’s a very serious reason and she needs to get into that Square and do what she needs to do, and get out again.

“Unfortunately, it takes longer than she expects.”

She continued: “She definitely visits Ian, she definitely visits Phil. She bumps into a few old faces… Sharon. But really the story doesn’t revolve around those people, the reason she’s back doesn’t revolve around them at all.”

Tamzin was last seen on Albert Square in April 2002, when Mel fled Walford after her husband Steve (Martin Kemp) was killed in a car crash at the hands of Phil.

Steve’s web of deceit and lies were soon uncovered, and Mel found herself facing a long stretch in prison as she was unknowingly implicated his drug dealing. However, viewers have never known what happened to the character.

Asked what she thought Mel had been doing for the last 16 years, Tamzin said: “I knew she would be in Portugal and I knew she had a child because she didn’t have an abortion.

“Every now and then Lisa would mention her, or Phil or Ian. Apart from that, I’d assumed she’d become a bit of a hippy on a beach somewhere… not the case.”