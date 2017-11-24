‘EastEnders’ has announced the return of another fan favourite Tiffany Butcher.

Actress Maisie Smith is set to reprise her role as Bianca Jackson’s cheeky daughter, with the character arriving back in Walford in the New Year.

Bosses have promised her comeback will not be a quiet one, as she is described as now “causing trouble wherever she goes”, which is bad news for her step-sister Whitney Dean, whose doorstep she arrives on.