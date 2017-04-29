All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    29/04/2017 08:34 BST | Updated 02/05/2017 09:51 BST

    'EastEnders': Tracey Is Fired From The Queen Vic After Over 30 Years Of Service

    'You can't do that, she's an institution round here,' said Sharon.

    ‘EastEnders’ has done something unthinkable to everyone’s favourite bar maid, Tracey. 

    The Queen Vic’s longest-serving worker was fired in shock scenes that aired on Friday (28 April). 

    Newcomer Woody Woodward (Lee Ryan) was forced to terminate Tracey’s employment at the Walford boozer, after the new owners of the pub’s freehold told the Carters they had too many staff.

    While the family opted to send Woody packing, he asserted his authority as bar manager and refused to go, insisting he had been taken on by absent landlady Linda (Kellie Bright).

    He then picked Tracey to get the chop, as the rest of the Carter clan watched on in horror. 

    The almost-silent bar maid - played by Jane Slaughter - has been a regular fixture behind the pumps at the Vic for the last 30 years, surviving many previous changes in owners. 

    BBC
    Tracey has been fired from the Vic after over 30 years service

    And while the Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) may think she has relieved her family’s money problems by selling the Vic’s freehold to Max Branning’s firm, she is unaware of his devious plan. 

    The businessman is plotting to destroy Walford as revenge for his wrongful imprisonment for the murder of Lucy Beale, with the pub being his first target.

    BBC
    Max Branning is out for revenge on the people of Walford

    Shirley has kept her absent son Mick in the dark about her decision to sell, even forging his signature on the paperwork. 

    It remains to be seen how the bombshell will go down with him, when actor Danny Dyer returns from his filming break. 

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

