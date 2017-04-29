Newcomer Woody Woodward (Lee Ryan) was forced to terminate Tracey’s employment at the Walford boozer, after the new owners of the pub’s freehold told the Carters they had too many staff.

The Queen Vic’s longest-serving worker was fired in shock scenes that aired on Friday (28 April).

While the family opted to send Woody packing, he asserted his authority as bar manager and refused to go, insisting he had been taken on by absent landlady Linda (Kellie Bright).

He then picked Tracey to get the chop, as the rest of the Carter clan watched on in horror.

The almost-silent bar maid - played by Jane Slaughter - has been a regular fixture behind the pumps at the Vic for the last 30 years, surviving many previous changes in owners.