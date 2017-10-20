Ed Sheeran Claims Bike Crash Could Have Ended His Career

Ed Sheeran has revealed his recent bike crash could have put pay to his career.

The singer has told of how doctors warned him he may never play guitar again unless he cancelled a string of tour dates, in light of the accident.

Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock Ed Sheeran broke both arms earlier this week

Ed broke both arms in different places after coming off his bike earlier this week, and subsequently postponed the Asian leg of his world tour.

Speaking in scenes that will air during Saturday’s (21 October) ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’, Ed said he wanted to try and avoid postponing the gigs but was warned against it.

“I did try to be like ‘I will.’ I tried to say I’ll carry on doing the shows but they said if I put any more stress on it, I might not be able to play [guitar] again so it’s good to be sensible,” he explained.

“I broke my wrist, my elbow and my rib. I came off a bike quite fast, a bicycle, a pedal bike. I was in Suffolk [going down a really steep hill].

“The thing is, when it happened, I got up and was like, ‘That hurt’ and then cycled to the pub. Went home, went to sleep and then woke up at five o’clock in the morning in a lot of pain. And then went to the hospital.”

Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock Ed appears on 'The Jonathan Ross Show'

Ed joked that he’d drunk Adnams in the pub which had seemingly detracted from the pain he must have been in.

He added: “I was with a few people. They didn’t even see the fall, they were really far in front of me. It wasn’t my bike and it was brand new brakes. I was borrowing the bike.”

He said this is the first time he has had to cancel gigs because of something affecting him directly: “I do a one man show so me not having my arms is half of the show, so I’ve had to postpone a couple of shows which sucks.

“Sometimes a show has been cancelled because a promoter has done something but it’s the first time that I’ve ever actually cancelled a show.”

Ed revealed he has been told the situation will be assessed in four weeks, once he’s had a chance to recover.

‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ airs on Saturday at 10.20pm on ITV.

