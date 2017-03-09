All Sections
    09/03/2017 15:50 GMT | Updated 09/03/2017 17:29 GMT

    Ed Sheeran Made Up That Princess Beatrice Story About His Facial Scar, According To James Blunt

    We're not sure who to believe.

    Remember back in November, when it was claimed that Ed Sheeran needed stitches in his face after being cut with a sword by Princess Beatrice, who was pretending to knight James Blunt?

    Well, James is now claiming that it was all a pack of lies, leaving us unsure what to believe.

    PA/PA Wire
    Ed Sheeran and Princess Beatrice 

    Despite the fact the story was initially revealed by an anonymous source, James reckons he and Ed conjured the whole thing up.

    When asked about the events of the evening by Shortlist, James said: “Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself.

    “We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing.”

    When pressed on how much of it was a work of fiction, James added: “All of it. Apart from the actual scar.

    “It’s bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him. He must be desperate – he’s trying to sell records.”

    Franziska Krug via Getty Images
    James and Ed have been pals for years 

    Shortly after the story initially broke - with Ed’s rep refusing to deny it - the ‘Shape Of You’ singer appeared on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, and looked visibly uncomfortable as the host pressed him on the matter.

    “It was James Blunt trying to get his pop career back,” he eventually joked, before giving Graham permission to tell the story, while refusing to be drawn on it himself.

    One thing that’s for sure is that Ed did somehow end up with a cut on his face and the scar was still visible days later, when he performed at a charity concert.

    During the gig he told the audience: “It’s nice to be back. I’ve had a whole year off. I went to Japan for about a month and hung out with Japanese people. Got my face cut open, anyone read about that?”

    So what actually happened? The jury’s out. (For now, at least)

