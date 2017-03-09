Remember back in November, when it was claimed that Ed Sheeran needed stitches in his face after being cut with a sword by Princess Beatrice, who was pretending to knight James Blunt? Well, James is now claiming that it was all a pack of lies, leaving us unsure what to believe.

PA/PA Wire Ed Sheeran and Princess Beatrice

Franziska Krug via Getty Images James and Ed have been pals for years

Shortly after the story initially broke - with Ed’s rep refusing to deny it - the ‘Shape Of You’ singer appeared on ‘The Graham Norton Show’, and looked visibly uncomfortable as the host pressed him on the matter. “It was James Blunt trying to get his pop career back,” he eventually joked, before giving Graham permission to tell the story, while refusing to be drawn on it himself. One thing that’s for sure is that Ed did somehow end up with a cut on his face and the scar was still visible days later, when he performed at a charity concert. During the gig he told the audience: “It’s nice to be back. I’ve had a whole year off. I went to Japan for about a month and hung out with Japanese people. Got my face cut open, anyone read about that?” So what actually happened? The jury’s out. (For now, at least)