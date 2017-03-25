As arguably the biggest pop star in the UK right now, Ed Sheeran was one of a handful of singers invited to perform on Red Nose Day on Friday (24 March) night.

But it seemed the pressure of the occasion got a little too much for Ed, when he forgot his lyrics mid song.

The star was in the middle performing single ‘What Do I Know’ on the BBC telethon when he stumbled over his words.

However, being a true pro, Ed simply smirked to acknowledge the blunder and carried on.