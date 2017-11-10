The BBC has made the decision to postpone two shows starring Ed Westwick, following rape allegations made against the actor. Westwick has vehemently denied the claims and the news comes just one day after the ‘Gossip Girl’ actor told his followers that he was “cooperating with the authorities” so they could “clear his name as soon as possible”.

EMPICS Entertainment Ed Westwick

‘Ordeal By Innocence’ was due to form part of BBC One’s Christmas programming but in a statement issued on Friday (10 November) morning, a spokesperson explained that it will not air “until these matters are resolved”. Production on a second series of ‘White Gold’, in which Westick stars alongside ‘The Inbetweeners’ actors James Buckley and Joe Thomas, is now on hold. “These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied,” their statement explained: “The BBC is not making any judgement but until these matters are resolved we will not include ‘Ordeal’ by Innocence in the schedules. “The independent production company making ‘White Gold’ has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations.”

First look image: @EdWestwick and Eleanor Tomlinson in Agatha Christie's #OrdealByInnocence. Coming later this year to BBC One! pic.twitter.com/5bOKuME9gt November 7, 2017

The LAPD is currently investigating the claims against Westwick. The first woman to come forward against Ed Westwick was actress Kristina Cohen, who alleged that he raped her following a gathering at his house in a lengthy post on her Facebook page. In her initial post, the actress described making a trip to his house for a dinner party with her then-boyfriend, but grew uncomfortable and wanted to leave when the actor allegedly crossed a line with an inappropriate joke. She wrote: “I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong.

BBC James, Ed and Joe in 'White Gold'