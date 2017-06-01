Edinburgh University is investigating after final-year students were sent an official-looking email telling them they will not be allowed to graduate this summer.

Undergraduates were left “anxious” and “panicked” after they received an email through their university accounts telling them they would not be allowed to attend their graduation ceremony and would receive “no award”, because “you are not expected to complete your studies until later in the year”.

The message also appeared on the university’s “portal”, a website used by students to submit coursework and receive marks.

The university, which says the incident was the result of a “system error”, has reassured students this morning that no graduation ceremonies have been cancelled.