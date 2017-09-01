Channel 4′s ‘Educating’ series has a habit of melting hearts with the stories of school children up and down the country, and it was no different as a new series began in Greater Manchester on Thursday (31 August).

Viewers of the first episode quickly fell in love with Syrian pupil Rani Asaad, who was struggling to fit in during his first few days at Harrop Fold School in Salford.

Channel 4 Rani and Jack on 'Educating Greater Manchester'

The 11-year-old, whose family fled Syria when he was four, was seen being bullied, asking for help when he was pushed, kicked and sworn at.

However, one of his fellow pupils, Jack Stanley, took him under his wing, and the best TV bromance since Love Island’s Kem and Chris was suddenly formed.

The pair won over viewers as their friendship blossomed, and Rani was invited over to Jack’s house for tea, marking the first time he’d done that with a friend.

Those 2 lads are a ray of hope for the country! Surely we learnt what being a decent human is all about from #Jack and #Rani 💙 — Kate Ford (@KateFor865) August 31, 2017

Why am I sat here crying over Rani and Jack's friendship, I seriously need to get a grip #Educating 😟 — Ellie | LADY GAGA 💖 (@elsterbanksy) August 31, 2017

That wee boy Jack trying to befriend Rani, restores your faith in humanity #EducatingGreaterManchester — Calum Ballantine (@C4lum_ballantin) August 31, 2017

Fantastic show , loved Jack and Rani's friendship , if only everyone could get along in this way ! #EducatingGreaterManchester — becky71 (@rebeccaburkill) September 1, 2017

Admit it Rani and Jack's friendship puts a smile on your face & a tear in your eye. #educating #EducatingGreaterManchester — Moheeb (@MoheebThirteen) August 31, 2017

I vote for whole series of Rani and Jack having chats and asking each other lovely questions. #educating #educatinggreatermanchester — Rosie Scallon (@rosiescallon) August 31, 2017

I can tell it's going to be another fabulous series #EducatingGreaterManchester Jack and Rani really give hope in such a messed up world. — Josie Jo (@Josiedee46) September 1, 2017

#Educating aww nice to see Rani and Jack getting along. Must be so difficult for Rani, good to see he's making friends — Serenina (@SerenaLDN) August 31, 2017

#educating oh god Rani and Jack, sweetest friendship recognising the need to reach out to someone — Beththatgirlthatruns (@BethScriv) August 31, 2017

During the show, Rani’s name began trending on Twitter, prompting the school to tweet their pride in their pupil:

#Rani is trending...! We couldn't be prouder of Rani, Jack and all our amazing students! 💙 — Harrop Fold School (@HarropFold) August 31, 2017

Jack’s mother has also spoken of her pride at seeing her son reach out to someone who he could see needed a friend.

Steph Stanley told Manchester Evening News: “I’m just so proud of my son. That’s just Jack through and through.

‘Educating Greater Manchester’ continues next Thursday at 9pm on Channel 4.

