Channel 4′s ‘Educating’ series has a habit of melting hearts with the stories of school children up and down the country, and it was no different as a new series began in Greater Manchester on Thursday (31 August).
Viewers of the first episode quickly fell in love with Syrian pupil Rani Asaad, who was struggling to fit in during his first few days at Harrop Fold School in Salford.
The 11-year-old, whose family fled Syria when he was four, was seen being bullied, asking for help when he was pushed, kicked and sworn at.
However, one of his fellow pupils, Jack Stanley, took him under his wing, and the best TV bromance since Love Island’s Kem and Chris was suddenly formed.
The pair won over viewers as their friendship blossomed, and Rani was invited over to Jack’s house for tea, marking the first time he’d done that with a friend.
During the show, Rani’s name began trending on Twitter, prompting the school to tweet their pride in their pupil:
Jack’s mother has also spoken of her pride at seeing her son reach out to someone who he could see needed a friend.
Steph Stanley told Manchester Evening News: “I’m just so proud of my son. That’s just Jack through and through.
“He will take anybody under their wing if he thinks his assistance will help them. If he sees anybody in any bother, he will go out of his way to make them feel welcome.”
‘Educating Greater Manchester’ continues next Thursday at 9pm on Channel 4.