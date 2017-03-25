Elton John, or Reginald Kenneth Dwight as he’s known to his mum, is 70 years young on 25 March.

With a career spanning five decades, Sir Elton has sold more than 100 million records, making him one of the most successful musicians of all time - and a bona fide legend to boot.

His biggest hits like ‘Your Song’, ‘Tiny Dancer’,‘Rocket Man’ and ‘Sacrifice’ have become pop music standards, and he’s also responsible for the biggest selling UK single of all time. His reworking of his classic single ‘Candle In The Wind’, which he released following the death of his friend Princess Diana in 1997, has sold a staggering 33 million copies worldwide.

As well as making - and breaking records - since his first single way back in 1968, Elton has also amassed a huge collection of awards, including Brits, Grammys and an Oscar.

And it’s not just his distinctive sound that sets Elton apart. He’s always embraced a memorable look or two, from his trademark specs to taking to the stage dressed as Donald Duck. No wonder he’s such good mates with Lady Gaga.

So, as he turns 70, we’re taking a look back at some of his most memorable looks in 70 beautiful and rare, black and white snaps.

Happy birthday Elt!