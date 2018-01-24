Elton John Announces Retirement From Touring After 50 Years

Elton John has announced his retirement from touring, after 50 years of performing around the world.
The ‘Rocket Man’ superstar revealed the news on Wednesday (24 January), explaining that he will go on one, final (three year!) tour, which starts this September.
Speaking at a press conference in New York, where he was being interviewed by Anderson Cooper, he said: “The announcement is that I am not going to be touring any more apart from the one that starts this September.”
The ‘Your Song’ hitmaker then revealed the plans for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, explaining he will perform 300 dates, over three years.
He said: “My priorities have changed in my life. We had children and that change our lives.
“In 2015, David and I sat down with a school schedule and I thought, I don’t want to miss too much of this.
“It doesn’t mean i’m not going to be creative, I’m just not going to tour anymore.”
Directly addressing earlier claims he is bowing out due to illness, Elton added: “If you’re going to do 300 shows, you’re not in ill health.”
In a statement issued shortly after the press conference took place, he said: “Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe.
“I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour.
“After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”
Elton first began touring in the early 1970s, after a succesful string of gigs at the Troubadour Club in Los Angeles.
In the decades since, he’s completed over 40 tours of various lengths and is currently midway through a Las Vegas residency, that is scheduled to come to an end in May.
In April 2017, health problems forced Elton to postpone nine South America tour dates, with his spokesperson later revealing the singer had contracted a “potentially deadly” infection.
“Elton’s medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery,” they said at the time.
After spending time recuperating, he returned to the stage in June, with a triumphant show at Twickenham Stadium.
“Thank you for coming out,” he told the audience. “At one point it was touch and go as to if I’d even be here.”
Fans can register here to receive more information about the tour and updates on when tickets will be avaliable.