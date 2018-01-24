Elton John Announces Retirement From Touring After 50 Years

The ‘Rocket Man’ superstar revealed the news on Wednesday (24 January), explaining that he will go on one, final (three year!) tour, which starts this September.

Elton John has announced his retirement from touring, after 50 years of performing around the world.

Speaking at a press conference in New York, where he was being interviewed by Anderson Cooper, he said: “The announcement is that I am not going to be touring any more apart from the one that starts this September.”

The ‘Your Song’ hitmaker then revealed the plans for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, explaining he will perform 300 dates, over three years.

He said: “My priorities have changed in my life. We had children and that change our lives.

“In 2015, David and I sat down with a school schedule and I thought, I don’t want to miss too much of this.

“My priorities have changed in my life. We had children and that change our lives.

“In 2015, David and I sat down with a school schedule and I thought, I don’t want to miss too much of this.

“It doesn’t mean i’m not going to be creative, I’m just not going to tour anymore.”