‘Game Of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke has hit back at critics of her nude scenes, claiming they are “antifeminist”.
Since the hit fantasy show launched in 2011, it has become synonymous for its graphic depiction of violence, as well as its sexual scenes, including those featuring Emilia’s character, Daenerys Targaryen.
In a new interview with Elle, Emilia has admitted that there’s one such scene that she’s particularly proud of, in which the Mother of Dragons takes a dominant role in the proceedings, claiming it felt particularly empowering as she’d been criticised by some viewers for getting naked on camera.
She explained: “I actually went up to [‘Game Of Thrones’ producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] and thanked them. I was like, ‘That’s a scene I’ve been waiting for!’
“Because I get a lot of crap for having done nudes scenes and sex scenes. That, in itself, is so anti-feminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem.
“That’s upsetting, so it’s kind of wonderful to have a scene where I was like, ‘There you go!’”
We’re now just days away from the seventh and penultimate series of ‘Game Of Thrones’, which begins airing in the US on Sunday (16 July), and debuts here in the UK a day later on Sky Atlantic.
Emilia has spoke out last year about how empowering she finds her nude scenes, though she has previously called for bosses to address the imbalance, telling Conan O’Brien: “ I feel like… I think we should get some equal male nudity and female nudity. I think it is a discussion that should be had.”
Read Emilia’s full interview in the new issue of US Elle.