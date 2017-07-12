‘Game Of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke has hit back at critics of her nude scenes, claiming they are “antifeminist”.

Since the hit fantasy show launched in 2011, it has become synonymous for its graphic depiction of violence, as well as its sexual scenes, including those featuring Emilia’s character, Daenerys Targaryen.

In a new interview with Elle, Emilia has admitted that there’s one such scene that she’s particularly proud of, in which the Mother of Dragons takes a dominant role in the proceedings, claiming it felt particularly empowering as she’d been criticised by some viewers for getting naked on camera.