The housemates learn of the Jade Goody controversy (2007)

It's always been a show associated with scandal, but in 2007, the controversy was cranked up to 100 when Jade Goody and other housemates were accused of racism, in relation to their treatment of Shilpa Shetty.



The furore reached a point that producers felt the need to step in and inform the contestants how they were being perceived, in the lead-up to Jade's eviction, a moment which did not make it onto the air.