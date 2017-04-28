‘Emmerdale’ actor John Bowe has confirmed he is leaving the show - and he doesn’t seem very happy about it. The star, who plays Lawrence White on the ITV soap, revealed his character is being written out, and he played no part in the decision to leave.

ITV

John hinted at his departure when he tweeted: “Emotional chat with @ChrisChittell earlier. I’m still upset. What a first class decent chap he is. As with everyone I’m going to miss him.” When fans then began questioning him as to whether this meant he was leaving, he said: “I believe this information is in the public domain.” “I’m going to miss him and everyone,” he said. He then added to another fan that he had been axed, writing: “Not my decision. #actorslife.”

Emotional chat with @ChrisChittell earlier. I'm still upset. What a first class decent chap he is. As with everyone I'm going to miss him. X — John Bowe (@JohnBoweActor) April 27, 2017

@chxrleywebbfan No. I'M going to miss him and everyone..... I refer you to my timeline. I believe the information is in the public domain. X — John Bowe (@JohnBoweActor) April 27, 2017

However, a spokesperson for ‘Emmerdale’ refused to be drawn on the matter, telling Digital Spy: “We never comment on storyline speculation or actors’ contracts.” John joined ‘Emmerdale’ in 2014 as the head of the White family, who were introduced as the new owners of Home Farm. Lawrence has been involved in many memorable storylines during his time on the show, most notably when it was revealed he’d previously had an affair with Edna Birch’s husband back when homosexuality was illegal, and she’d had him sent to prison. ‘Emmerdale’ fans have only just said goodbye to one resident, after Ashley Thomas passed away after a battle with Alzheimer’s, whilst Kasim Sabet and Joanie Dingle also recently made their exits. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.