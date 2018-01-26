Employing Disabled People Like Me Isn't An Act Of Charity

After being diagnosed with a chronic illness halfway through my time at university, one of my biggest achievements to date has been continuing my studies, and graduating with a 2:1 BSc degree from a Russell Group institution in 2016. What I didn’t know at the time was that this was only the beginning of the battle; that the subsequent search for accessible employment opportunities would be even more difficult to navigate.

We’re now into 2018, and what the world needs more than ever is a much more refined approach to accessible employment: a better understanding of how to go about it, and why it’s necessary. Unfortunately, we have Phillip Hammond instead. Not only were his comments of late (stating that the UK should be ‘extremely proud’ of the high participation rates of disabled people in work but wondering whether they could be responsible for decreased productivity) derogatory and factually incorrect, they also gave an unsettling insight into the attitudes of those in power regarding those with long-term conditions. To me, what Hammond appeared to be saying was “you know, we should all give ourselves a hearty pat on the back that we’re going to the bother of making these helpless disabled people feel included and as if they were *guffaws* EQUAL to us non-disabled folk or something, and it’s good that those poor souls are having a go, but it does mean we have to pick up the slack to deal with their obvious lack of capabilities”. As you can imagine, that made me, as a chronically ill graduate, feel just brilliant about myself.

What I’d like people to know is that employing disabled people isn’t an act of charity. We aren’t here for you to complete a tick-box on your company’s inclusivity form, we aren’t here for some sort of inspirational television series about improving our life chances, and we certainly aren’t here for you to treat us as if we’re incapable work experience candidates and then congratulate yourselves for your selflessness. We need to change this inherent notion that employing disabled people is just an act of kindness; something so unthinkable that employers should be applauded for doing so.

This may come as a surprise, but did you know that us poorly folk are valuable members of the workforce too? That, with reasonable adjustments in place, we are just as capable as your non-disabled employees, and want to work towards careers of our own? Instead of patronisingly congratulating the country on being noble enough to *shock horror* treat us as human beings and employ us, whilst simultaneously placing the blame of the country’s decreased productivity on our shoulders, why not take a step back, look past the disability at our skills, and focus on facilitating those instead? Yes, chronic ill-health is a huge part of our lives and something that cannot be ignored (as much as we’d like that to be the case), but it isn’t everything. The fact that my autonomic nervous system doesn’t function properly does mean that walking can be a challenge, but it doesn’t mean that I’m any less competent in my field of work.