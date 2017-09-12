2017 has already seen record lows for Antarctic sea ice which acts as the earth’s air conditioner regulating the global temperature and offsetting warming and rising oceans. It’s also seen the highest ever temperature recorded for the continent. A balmy 17.5 degrees celsius. The measurement was recorded at the Esperanza base on March 24th, 2015 but was confirmed in March as part of the World Meteorological Organization’s ongoing study of extreme weather and climate conditions around the world.

The Antarctic Peninsula is daily recording changes in the environment, and change is occurring faster than almost anywhere else on earth.

Antarctica warming has global consequences.

Antarctica has 90% of the world's ice. Melt it and the rest of the world swims. Robert Swan, Polar Explorer and Activist