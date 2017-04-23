‘Happy Days’ actress Erin Moran has died at the age of 56, it has been confirmed.

The American star was best known for her role as Joanie in the hit 1970s series, and police in Indiana have confirmed that they found her dead after responding to a 911 call (via the BBC).

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Erin in 2009

The cause of death is not yet known, and many fans have taken to Twitter to share their condolences.

Her co-stars Ron Howard and Henry Winkler, who played Richie and The Fonx respectively, are among them.

OH Erin... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth ...Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017

“Such sad sad news. RIP Erin,” Ron wrote. “I’ll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens.”

Erin’s other credits include ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and she also played Joanie in a ‘Happy Days’ spin-off, titled ‘Joanie Loves Chachi’.

