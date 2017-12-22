It is a drunken tale that won’t soon be forgotten, not least because it was caught on film and some 10 million people have already seen it. Having reportedly necked 10 pints of beer at the darts, Freddie Andrews decided to slide down the metal chute between two escalators, a decision he now says he “regrets”. Aptly dressed in sporting attire - football kit - the 22-year-old from Tonbridge, Kent, slid onto the chute with some grace, beginning on his hip as though sliding across a car bonnet in an action movie.

Top night last night, but this has to be the highlight 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yMqDvOoVML — James Gower (@__gower) December 21, 2017

Alas, this finesse soon fizzled out. The momentum flipped Andrews onto his stomach and he collected the emergency button right between the legs with a sterilising thud, much to the amusement of a pre-Christmas crowd of commuters. As his face contorted into a grimace of discomfort, and no doubt apprehension, Andrews momentarily regained his composure... before hitting the next button with enough speed to shunt him through the air and onto the feet of a commuter on an adjacent escalator. The Asda worker has since told how he instantly regretted his decision - prompted by “about 10 pints” - but was unable to stop himself once he got on the chute.

James Gower/Twitter Andrews was catapulted off the escalator

“It was faster than I thought it would have been. But as I was sliding I couldn’t stop myself and had no choice. “I did regret it,” he told the Evening Standard, adding that at the time he did not feel any pain. The next day, however, he “could not move”.

Fuuuuuuuck me that blew up 😂😂 for everyone that’s asking, yeh he’s alright. Few cuts and bruises but he’s all good 😂 — James Gower (@__gower) December 22, 2017