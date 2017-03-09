A father has shared heartbreaking images of his teenage daughter just moments before her life support system was switched off in a bid to end online bullying. Adrian Derbyshire found the body of his 16-year-old daughter Julia at their home in Warrington in 2015 after she attempted suicide because she was being bullied online. The Paralympic fencer gave the schoolgirl CPR and she was rushed to hospital, but Julia died five days later.

Adrian Derbyshire Father Adrian Derbyshire has shared the last photos of his daughter Julia as part of a campaign to end online bullying

To mark what would have been her 18th birthday, the double gold medal winner has released the last photos taken of his daughter in an attempt to raise awareness of teenage suicide and self-harm. Since his daughter’s death, the 42-year-old has founded an anti-online bullying campaign in her honour, Support Against Self-Harm and Suicide in Youth (SASSY).

Adrian Derbyshire Julia died five days after she tried to take her own life

“We must continue to end stigma, bullying, hate and support those suffering with mental health because of it,” Derbyshire wrote on Facebook yesterday. “I cant tell you all how I feel as I’ve gone past the line of devastation and loss, but this devastating story of a beautiful young woman who had given up on herself and life due to others needs to be heard,” he continued.

Moving back to the UK aged 14 after living in the US for ten years, Julia suffered problems with online bullying and self-harm, using a false identity in web groups promoting teen suicide. “This will be difficult, but I want you all to share this post. Awareness is the only way I know to support others and after reading this they may seek help and support.”

Adrian Derbyshire Derbyshire has started an anti-bullying campaign in his daughter's memory

“Releasing these photos was one of the hardest things I have had to do in my life. I took the photos in the minutes before Julia’s death and buried them on my phone until know because I didn’t want to look at them and I still don’t”, Derbyshire said, the Daily Mail reported. “But I knew that I was going to need them, obviously to help raise awareness, because I think that the cause is too vital to not use them.” He added: “Instead of taking her out for champagne to celebrate her 18th birthday, I was placing flowers on her grave.”