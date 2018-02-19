Fern Britton has put the rumours to bed about her departure from ‘This Morning’, dismissing claims she left the ITV show over a row about pay.

After 10 years, Fern announced in 2009 that she was bidding farewell to the ‘This Morning’ sofa, with much media speculation she left after discovering that her co-host Phillip Schofield was earning more than her for the same job.

However, opening up to Hello! magazine, she has insisted that this is not the case.