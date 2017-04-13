It might be difficult to remember a time when Holly Willoughby wasn’t parked on the ‘This Morning’ sofa, but before she took over as presenter, Fern Britton was Phillip Schofield’s original co-host.

And Thursday (13 April) saw the former presenter make a triumphant return, eight years on from her departure.

Fern dropped by the studios to chat about her new ITV cookery series, ‘Culinary Genius’, marking the first time she’d appeared on the daytime show since she quit in 2008.