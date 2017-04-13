It might be difficult to remember a time when Holly Willoughby wasn’t parked on the ‘This Morning’ sofa, but before she took over as presenter, Fern Britton was Phillip Schofield’s original co-host.
And Thursday (13 April) saw the former presenter make a triumphant return, eight years on from her departure.
Fern dropped by the studios to chat about her new ITV cookery series, ‘Culinary Genius’, marking the first time she’d appeared on the daytime show since she quit in 2008.
Sadly, though, fans were didn’t get to see a reunion between Fern and Phillip, as it was Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on presenting duties.
Speaking of returning to the show, which looks completely different from when she last appeared on it, Fern said: “To come back is not strange actually.
“I was excited to come and see you and see all the old friends and look around the studio. It’s really lovely.”
During her time on ‘This Morning’, Fern was responsible for one of the show’s most iconic moments - the infamous “dunking beef” clip.
The presenter recently revealed she feared never living the unfortunate moment down, telling us: “That might be on my gravestone!
“I’m a bloody serious journalist and I’ve done my war zone and my reporting on disasters, but I will always be remembered for that.”
While Fern and Phillip were famous for their giggling fits on the show, rumours of a rift between the pair emerged following her departure.
In 2013, Phillip revealed they were no longer in contact, telling Heat magazine: “We were involved in the show and mates at the time, but we don’t really...
“I see Phil [Fern’s husband, chef Phil Vickery] when he’s in ‘This Morning’... But we’re not in touch now.”
‘This Morning’ airs weekday at 10.30am on ITV.