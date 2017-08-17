Fifth Harmony have responded to Sarah Harding’s jibes, after she branded them “slutty” during a conversation in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.
Earlier this week, Sarah unknowingly opened a can of worms when she said she the ‘Bo$$’ singers “wearing next to nothing” on stage, claiming they were “slutty, slutty, slutty” and simply did “slut drops and all that” rather than choreography like her former group, Girls Aloud.
Speaking to The Sun, 5H singer Dinah Jane admitted she was unfazed by Sarah’s critiques, explaining: “I don’t know who she is.
“If she wants some lessons or something – people always want to learn how to booty pop like Fifth Harmony.
Dinah also insisted that she and her bandmates weren’t told what to wear by their record company or managers, adding: “Nobody has ever told us ‘you have to wear this because this is the look’.
“I honestly speak for myself; I go out there wearing shorts that I feel comfortable in, maybe because my thighs are my favourite thing about me so I can show them off.
“That’s like my favourite part of my body so I’m definitely going to go out there and show some legs because they’re fine as hell.”
During a conversation with Chad Johnson earlier this week, Sarah said: “They all wear next to nothing, all the girl bands these days. Slutty, slutty, slutty… sex sells, sex sells.
“Obviously when [Girls Aloud] were touring we didn’t wear much because it was so hot. But it’s when they do the videos and it’s… slut drops and all that, and twerking. Come on!”
Since her comments aired, Nicola Roberts has appeared to be make a dig at her former bandmate, with a post about the importance of women in the music industry supporting one another.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.