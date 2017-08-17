Fifth Harmony have responded to Sarah Harding’s jibes, after she branded them “slutty” during a conversation in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.

Earlier this week, Sarah unknowingly opened a can of worms when she said she the ‘Bo$$’ singers “wearing next to nothing” on stage, claiming they were “slutty, slutty, slutty” and simply did “slut drops and all that” rather than choreography like her former group, Girls Aloud.

Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images Fifth Harmony

Speaking to The Sun, 5H singer Dinah Jane admitted she was unfazed by Sarah’s critiques, explaining: “I don’t know who she is.

Dinah also insisted that she and her bandmates weren’t told what to wear by their record company or managers, adding: “Nobody has ever told us ‘you have to wear this because this is the look’.

Channel 5 Chad Johnson and Sarah Harding in 'CBB'

During a conversation with Chad Johnson earlier this week, Sarah said: “They all wear next to nothing, all the girl bands these days. Slutty, slutty, slutty… sex sells, sex sells.

“Obviously when [Girls Aloud] were touring we didn’t wear much because it was so hot. But it’s when they do the videos and it’s… slut drops and all that, and twerking. Come on!”

Since her comments aired, Nicola Roberts has appeared to be make a dig at her former bandmate, with a post about the importance of women in the music industry supporting one another.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.

